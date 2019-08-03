Reviewing Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)’s results

This is a contrast between Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acadia Realty Trust
|28
|8.04
|N/A
|0.45
|62.10
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Acadia Realty Trust and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders held 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acadia Realty Trust
|0.68%
|3.96%
|-1.61%
|-1.2%
|5.88%
|18.14%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|1.88%
|3.61%
|2.2%
|5.75%
|5.18%
|15.08%
For the past year Acadia Realty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Acadia Realty Trust beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
