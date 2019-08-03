Reviewing Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)’s results

This is a contrast between Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust 28 8.04 N/A 0.45 62.10 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acadia Realty Trust and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08%

For the past year Acadia Realty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Acadia Realty Trust beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.