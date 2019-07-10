Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.49 N/A -2.09 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.62 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.1 beta. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 58.03% at a $43 consensus price target. On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -18.81% and its consensus price target is $23. Based on the results given earlier, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.