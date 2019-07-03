Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.18 N/A -2.09 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.49 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.1 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 210.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, and a 61.05% upside potential. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 86.44% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.