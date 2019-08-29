Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.12 N/A -2.09 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.53 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41.5 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.