Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.54 N/A -2.09 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.1 beta indicates that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.