Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.18 N/A -2.09 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.6 and its Quick Ratio is 30.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, with potential upside of 61.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 64.3% respectively. 0.1% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.