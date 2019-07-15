Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 96.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.70% -68.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $43, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 59.67%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.1. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.