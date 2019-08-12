Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.26 N/A -2.09 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, with potential upside of 44.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 72.1%. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.