Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.48 N/A -2.09 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 23.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.