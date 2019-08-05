Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

We are comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.69 N/A -2.09 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 49.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.