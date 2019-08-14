Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.93 N/A -2.09 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.73 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$43 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.66%. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 237.74% and its average target price is $23. Based on the results delivered earlier, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 59.6% respectively. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.