Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 21.42 N/A -2.09 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 9.22% at a $42.75 consensus target price. Competitively argenx SE has an average target price of $171.5, with potential upside of 36.97%. The data provided earlier shows that argenx SE appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.