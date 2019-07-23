Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.74 N/A -2.09 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.04 N/A -1.61 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptinyx Inc. is 26 and its Quick Ratio is has 26. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 65.58% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $43. Competitively Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 236.13%. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.