Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s results

This is a contrast between ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.29 N/A -2.09 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.72 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Anika Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.2 is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.