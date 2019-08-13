Reviewing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.12 N/A -2.09 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.23 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 46.01%. Competitively the consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $29.6, which is potential 34.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 99.2% respectively. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.