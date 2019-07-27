Reviewing Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)’s and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s results

Since Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) are part of the Specialized Health Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 31 0.97 N/A -2.14 0.00 Catasys Inc. 15 14.05 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. and Catasys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3% Catasys Inc. 0.00% 278.2% -233.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catasys Inc.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Its rival Catasys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Catasys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. and Catasys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Catasys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s consensus target price is $37.38, while its potential upside is 12.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. and Catasys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 1.69% 12.96% 22.04% -22.09% -20.33% 28.78% Catasys Inc. 9.73% 38.79% 55.06% 99.46% 240.56% 96.26%

For the past year Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has weaker performance than Catasys Inc.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It also provides outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder. In addition, the company offers mental health services; rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and care homes, which provide long-term and non-acute care for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides other services that include education and childrenÂ’s services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 573 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 17,100 beds. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.