Reviewing Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.84 N/A -1.56 0.00 Viad Corp 62 0.98 N/A 1.78 38.80

Demonstrates Acacia Research Corporation and Viad Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Acacia Research Corporation’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Viad Corp has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation. Its rival Viad Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acacia Research Corporation and Viad Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 93.1%. About 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend while Viad Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viad Corp beats Acacia Research Corporation.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.