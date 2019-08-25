Reviewing Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.89 N/A -1.56 0.00 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acacia Research Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acacia Research Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

Acacia Research Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Acacia Research Corporation shares and 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than LSC Communications Inc.

Summary

Acacia Research Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.