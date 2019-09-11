Reviewing Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)’s and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s results

This is a contrast between Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.81 N/A -1.56 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.26 N/A 1.44 5.08

Demonstrates Acacia Research Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acacia Research Corporation and Asta Funding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Research Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.41 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of Acacia Research Corporation shares and 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. Acacia Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance while Asta Funding Inc. has 72.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Asta Funding Inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.