Reviewing Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA)’s and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s results

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 64 -3.11 35.37M 0.47 142.31 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.00 1.47M -0.42 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 55,162,195.88% 4.1% 3.4% Technical Communications Corporation 56,224,899.60% -51.5% -21.5%

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Technical Communications Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Technical Communications Corporation.

The shares of both Acacia Communications Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.1% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has 76.76% stronger performance while Technical Communications Corporation has -3.4% weaker performance.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.