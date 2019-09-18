Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Xencor Inc. 36 11.74 N/A 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates AC Immune SA and Xencor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Xencor Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AC Immune SA. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AC Immune SA is presently more affordable than Xencor Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

AC Immune SA and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 9.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders are 51.67%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.