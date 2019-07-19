Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.21 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AC Immune SA and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.7 and 14.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA. Its rival Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares and 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats AC Immune SA on 5 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.