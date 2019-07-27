Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and has 14 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 561.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AC Immune SA and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 77%. AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders are 51.67%. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.