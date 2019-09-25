Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AC Immune SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 51.3% respectively. Insiders owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year AC Immune SA has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.