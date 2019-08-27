Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AC Immune SA and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AC Immune SA and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AC Immune SA and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 55.2%. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.