Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AC Immune SA and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AC Immune SA. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. AC Immune SA is trading at a lower P/E ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AC Immune SA and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 71.2%. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.