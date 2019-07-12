Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AC Immune SA and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AC Immune SA is 14.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AC Immune SA and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 70.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.