Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.37 N/A 2.08 9.28

In table 1 we can see AC Immune SA and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AC Immune SA and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 59.40% and its average target price is $33.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares and 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.