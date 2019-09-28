Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 436,577,835.86% 13.7% 11.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,022,524,328.46% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AC Immune SA and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 320.00% and its average target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AC Immune SA and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 48.5%. AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders are 51.67%. Competitively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.