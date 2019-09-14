Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AC Immune SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AC Immune SA and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.