Reviewing AC Immune SA (ACIU)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Alkermes plc 26 3.16 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see AC Immune SA and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA. Its rival Alkermes plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AC Immune SA and Alkermes plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 37.34% and its consensus price target is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Alkermes plc.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.