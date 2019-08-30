Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s results

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.62 N/A 0.13 6.85 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.96 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has beta of 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 223.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.3% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.