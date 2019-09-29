Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 2.11 151.05M 0.13 6.85 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 128 0.34 165.44M 6.71 20.56

Table 1 demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is currently more affordable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 28,076,208,178.44% 16.4% 5.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 128,887,503.90% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 1.67 and it happens to be 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Pioneer Natural Resources Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, with potential upside of 248.61%. Competitively the consensus price target of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is $182, which is potential 44.08% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 53.3% and 90.5% respectively. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.