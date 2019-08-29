Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.62 N/A 0.13 6.85 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.33 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. In other hand, Noble Energy Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Noble Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $1.75, and a 223.36% upside potential. Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc.’s average target price is $30.4, while its potential upside is 33.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than Noble Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Noble Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Noble Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Noble Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.