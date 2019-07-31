Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.01 N/A 0.13 9.45 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.59 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 0.34 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.3 while its Quick Ratio is 15.3. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. About 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.