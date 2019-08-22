Reviewing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s results

Since Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.78 N/A 0.13 6.85 Cimarex Energy Co. 62 1.75 N/A 6.62 7.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cimarex Energy Co. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy Co., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cimarex Energy Co.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cimarex Energy Co. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Cimarex Energy Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63

$2.5 is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 339.06%. Meanwhile, Cimarex Energy Co.’s consensus price target is $71.13, while its potential upside is 75.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than Cimarex Energy Co., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.3% and 97.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Cimarex Energy Co. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has weaker performance than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.