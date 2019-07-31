Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s results

As Business Services businesses, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.43 N/A 1.17 32.46 Verisk Analytics Inc. 136 10.02 N/A 3.58 39.28

Demonstrates ABM Industries Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ABM Industries Incorporated is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that ABM Industries Incorporated is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ABM Industries Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

The downside potential is -3.42% for ABM Industries Incorporated with average target price of $41. Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.6 average target price and a -20.28% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that ABM Industries Incorporated appears more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABM Industries Incorporated and Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated was less bullish than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats ABM Industries Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.