Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s results

Both ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.38 N/A 1.24 34.08 Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.12 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ABM Industries Incorporated and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABM Industries Incorporated and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Quad/Graphics Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ABM Industries Incorporated and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ABM Industries Incorporated’s upside potential is 9.71% at a $41 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 211.20%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Quad/Graphics Inc. is looking more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.