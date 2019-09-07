Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s results

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.36 N/A 1.24 34.08 Fiverr International Ltd. 25 8.04 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ABM Industries Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated and Fiverr International Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 16.02% for ABM Industries Incorporated with average price target of $41. Meanwhile, Fiverr International Ltd.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 38.70%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fiverr International Ltd. is looking more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares and 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares. ABM Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated has 31.08% stronger performance while Fiverr International Ltd. has -36.34% weaker performance.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats Fiverr International Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.