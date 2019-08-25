Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.38 N/A 1.24 34.08 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABM Industries Incorporated and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. ABM Industries Incorporated has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Deluxe Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ABM Industries Incorporated and Deluxe Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, with potential upside of 11.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Deluxe Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.2%. ABM Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.