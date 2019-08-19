Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s results

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.39 N/A 1.24 34.08 Cimpress N.V. 89 1.29 N/A 1.70 56.80

Table 1 highlights ABM Industries Incorporated and Cimpress N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimpress N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABM Industries Incorporated and Cimpress N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. Cimpress N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Cimpress N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ABM Industries Incorporated and Cimpress N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$41 is ABM Industries Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.41%. On the other hand, Cimpress N.V.’s potential downside is -25.24% and its average price target is $87.5. The results provided earlier shows that ABM Industries Incorporated appears more favorable than Cimpress N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Cimpress N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats ABM Industries Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.