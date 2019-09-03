Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

We are contrasting ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.37 N/A 1.24 34.08 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 154 0.81 N/A 16.08 9.76

In table 1 we can see ABM Industries Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ABM Industries Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ABM Industries Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ABM Industries Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

ABM Industries Incorporated’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 10.04%. On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 35.01% and its consensus target price is $166. The data provided earlier shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.7%. About 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated was more bullish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.