Reviewing ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)’s and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s results

Since ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.39 N/A 1.24 34.08 Acacia Research Corporation 3 2.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see ABM Industries Incorporated and Acacia Research Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9%

Volatility & Risk

ABM Industries Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Acacia Research Corporation on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ABM Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Acacia Research Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ABM Industries Incorporated and Acacia Research Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ABM Industries Incorporated has a 6.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ABM Industries Incorporated and Acacia Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66% respectively. ABM Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Acacia Research Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08% Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated has 31.08% stronger performance while Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats Acacia Research Corporation.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.