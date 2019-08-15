Reviewing Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

Both Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 282 10.93 N/A 5.61 49.65 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.36 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Abiomed Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abiomed Inc. and ViewRay Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Abiomed Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ViewRay Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abiomed Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. Abiomed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abiomed Inc. and ViewRay Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Abiomed Inc. is $215, with potential upside of 11.94%. ViewRay Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 52.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ViewRay Inc. looks more robust than Abiomed Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abiomed Inc. and ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Abiomed Inc. has -14.3% weaker performance while ViewRay Inc. has 47.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ViewRay Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.