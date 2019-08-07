Reviewing Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 289 11.41 N/A 5.61 49.65 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Abiomed Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Risk and Volatility

Abiomed Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nemaura Medical Inc. has beta of -0.09 which is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abiomed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Abiomed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abiomed Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Abiomed Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.24% and an $215 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abiomed Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 0.1%. About 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Abiomed Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.