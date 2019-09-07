Reviewing Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s results

Both Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed Inc. 265 10.94 N/A 5.61 49.65 LivaNova PLC 79 3.44 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abiomed Inc. and LivaNova PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Abiomed Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that Abiomed Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LivaNova PLC’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abiomed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, LivaNova PLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Abiomed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LivaNova PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abiomed Inc. and LivaNova PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LivaNova PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Abiomed Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.50% and an $215 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abiomed Inc. and LivaNova PLC are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 96.1% respectively. Abiomed Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, LivaNova PLC has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3% LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76%

For the past year Abiomed Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than LivaNova PLC.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors LivaNova PLC.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.