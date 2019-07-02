Reviewing ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD)’s and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)’s results

ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 299 15.60 N/A 5.61 46.28 FONAR Corporation 21 1.53 N/A 2.78 7.69

Demonstrates ABIOMED Inc. and FONAR Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. FONAR Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ABIOMED Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ABIOMED Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ABIOMED Inc. and FONAR Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 19% 16.2%

Risk & Volatility

ABIOMED Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FONAR Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ABIOMED Inc. Its rival FONAR Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. ABIOMED Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FONAR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ABIOMED Inc. and FONAR Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ABIOMED Inc. is $461, with potential upside of 73.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.3% of FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% FONAR Corporation 6.7% 10.11% -9.88% -5.28% -19.89% 5.48%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. had bearish trend while FONAR Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ABIOMED Inc. beats FONAR Corporation.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.