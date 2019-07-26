Reviewing ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD)’s and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 293 16.05 N/A 5.61 46.28 CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -45.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see ABIOMED Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4%

Volatility & Risk

ABIOMED Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

ABIOMED Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. ABIOMED Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHF Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares and 24.3% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. 1.8% are ABIOMED Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.