Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

Both Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 0.00 4.06M -3.67 0.00 RigNet Inc. 8 -3.58 12.10M -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ability Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 646,188,126.69% 473.4% -52.1% RigNet Inc. 155,128,205.13% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ability Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RigNet Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, RigNet Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ability Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Ability Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88% of RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ability Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Ability Inc. was more bearish than RigNet Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.