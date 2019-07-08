Reviewing Ability Inc. (ABIL)’s and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s results

Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 2 13.79 N/A -3.67 0.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 7 0.27 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ability Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ability Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Ability Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Maxar Technologies Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1% Maxar Technologies Inc. 15.36% 60.59% 26.61% -57.44% -83.78% -35.95%

For the past year Ability Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

Ability Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Maxar Technologies Inc.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.